Truist Financial Corp Has $176,000 Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 8.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,435,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,032 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in United Community Banks by 748.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 586,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,923,000 after buying an additional 516,997 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in United Community Banks by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,832,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,871,000 after buying an additional 431,546 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,995,000. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,656,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $28.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.75 and a 200 day moving average of $20.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.31. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $31.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.21. United Community Banks had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $177.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on UCBI. TheStreet raised shares of United Community Banks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

