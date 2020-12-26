Truist Financial Corp Has $81,000 Holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) by 24.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the third quarter worth $68,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the second quarter worth $85,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the third quarter worth $99,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 11.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 119,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 12,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 10.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE EVF opened at $6.42 on Friday. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $6.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.85.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th.

About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.