Truist Financial Corp Invests $126,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 12,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $278,341,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $175,346,000. Allen Operations LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,345,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,315,000. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,272,000.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $2,718,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,714,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,893,935.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $1,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,271,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,885,734.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,804,161 shares of company stock worth $220,932,354 in the last ninety days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

PLTR stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.65. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $33.50.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $289.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.32 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

