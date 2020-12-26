Truist Financial Corp Sells 63,007 Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 75.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,245 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 63,007 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in DHT were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in DHT by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 81,690 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DHT by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 68,184 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of DHT by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 89,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its holdings in DHT by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 40,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 9,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

DHT has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded DHT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.70 price objective on shares of DHT in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub cut DHT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on DHT from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.85.

DHT stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $8.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $790.18 million, a PE ratio of 2.64 and a beta of -0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average of $5.40.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. DHT had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 42.24%. The company had revenue of $117.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

