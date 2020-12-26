Truist Financial Corp Takes Position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,567,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,752 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,404,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after acquiring an additional 764,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,826,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,179,000 after acquiring an additional 252,507 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,751,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,953 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 671.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,909,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after buying an additional 1,661,649 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Monday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.75 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

BKD stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $772.05 million, a P/E ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.88. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $8.57.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.37. Brookdale Senior Living had a net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 34.34%. The business had revenue of $807.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.08 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.