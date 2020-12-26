TrustVerse (TRV) Price Reaches $0.0184 on Top Exchanges

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. TrustVerse has a total market capitalization of $7.92 million and approximately $30,242.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustVerse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges including Cobinhood and Bithumb Global. In the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00040832 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00006250 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00031505 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.36 or 0.00282786 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003752 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00014977 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001751 BTC.

TrustVerse Token Profile

TrustVerse (CRYPTO:TRV) is a token. Its launch date was July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 430,720,687 tokens. TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_. TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official.

TrustVerse Token Trading

TrustVerse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

