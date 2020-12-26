Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) by 42.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,439 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Tucows were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Tucows in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Tucows by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Tucows by 446.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tucows in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Tucows by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Tucows alerts:

In other news, VP Jessica Sybil-Lynne Johannson sold 1,310 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $94,699.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elliot Noss sold 5,000 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $371,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,249,281.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,410 shares of company stock valued at $778,750 in the last three months. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tucows from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of TCX stock opened at $72.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Tucows Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $79.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.75 million, a PE ratio of 60.72 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.83.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The information services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Tucows had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $74.31 million during the quarter.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.