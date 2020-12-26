Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TUFN. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE TUFN opened at $12.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $404.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.54. Tufin Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.79 and a 52 week high of $18.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.19.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $25.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.59 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.40% and a negative net margin of 41.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 17.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 30,226 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 14.3% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 177,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 22,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

