Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $365.00.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $434.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.20, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.74. Tyler Technologies has a 12 month low of $247.22 and a 12 month high of $466.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $427.82 and its 200 day moving average is $372.96.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $285.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $4,122,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,311,429.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,665,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,583,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,341 shares of company stock valued at $31,422,329 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 17.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $750,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,115,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

