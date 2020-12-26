Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

NYSE TSN traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.79. 1,074,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,077,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.86. The company has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.65. Tyson Foods has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.8% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.9% during the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

