U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.25

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.25 and traded as high as $13.23. U.S. Gold shares last traded at $13.15, with a volume of 52,071 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of U.S. Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded U.S. Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.27. The firm has a market cap of $75.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in U.S. Gold stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,756 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.45% of U.S. Gold worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold and precious metals exploration and development company in the United States. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc minerals. The company's properties include the Copper King Project located in the Silver Crown Mining District, southeast Wyoming; Keystone Project consisting of 650 unpatented lode mining claims on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; the Maggie Creek Project located in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Gold Bar North Project comprising of 49 unpatented lode mining claims located in Eureka County, Nevada.

