Ubiq (UBQ) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7,035.00

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Ubiq coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000612 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ubiq has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ubiq has a market cap of $6.95 million and approximately $7,035.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq (CRYPTO:UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com.

Buying and Selling Ubiq

Ubiq can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

