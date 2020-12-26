UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires New Shares in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 209.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 502.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 516.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 55.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $73.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $792.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.05 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.78.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $47.05 million during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 21.92%.

In other news, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $101,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 730,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,524,828.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 330,967 shares of company stock valued at $23,059,906 in the last ninety days. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

