UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $284,000 Holdings in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) by 201.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,256 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.07% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lionstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 48.1% in the third quarter. Lionstone Capital Management LLC now owns 929,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after buying an additional 302,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,073,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,139,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.5% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 121,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Institutional investors own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Benjamin Bressler sold 66,055 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $667,155.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,500 shares in the company, valued at $207,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LIND. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lindblad Expeditions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.40.

NASDAQ LIND opened at $15.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.63. The stock has a market cap of $778.05 million, a PE ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 2.61. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 71.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

