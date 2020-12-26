UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $382,000 Stock Position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 23.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,664 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 151.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,119 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 202,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,912 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. 63.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dorian LPG stock opened at $11.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.87. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $16.68. The company has a market capitalization of $599.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $54.71 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 8.72%.

LPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Dorian LPG from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dorian LPG currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

