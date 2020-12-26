UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 13,691 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,691 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Interface worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Interface by 417.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Interface in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Interface in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Interface in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interface in the second quarter worth $159,000. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TILE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Interface from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE opened at $9.76 on Friday. Interface, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $17.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.75. The firm has a market cap of $572.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.80.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $278.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.63 million. Interface had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 29.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names ; and luxury vinyl tile products.

