UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 16,205 Shares of Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,205 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Citizens worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Citizens by 522.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens by 10.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens by 30.5% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 13,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens by 47.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 10,001 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens by 1.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 330,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the period. 22.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Citizens in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Citizens stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.03 million, a PE ratio of -49.08 and a beta of 0.39. Citizens, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $7.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day moving average of $5.88.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Citizens had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $59.30 million during the quarter.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to foreign residents in approximately 20 countries through 1,000 independent marketing consultants, as well as through independent marketing firms and consultants throughout the United States.

