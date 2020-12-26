Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) (LON:ULE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,144.46

Shares of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) (LON:ULE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,144.46 and traded as high as $2,173.53. Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) shares last traded at $2,140.00, with a volume of 27,197 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ULE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) from GBX 2,620 ($34.23) to GBX 2,325 ($30.38) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,285 ($29.85).

Get Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,122.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,144.58.

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) Company Profile (LON:ULE)

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense and aerospace, security and cyber, transport, and energy markets. It offers command and sonar systems; maritime systems; ocean systems; and electronic system solutions across surface and sub-surface platforms.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.