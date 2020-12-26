UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Receives $59.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

UMBF stock opened at $69.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. UMB Financial has a twelve month low of $39.47 and a twelve month high of $72.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.43.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $304.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.68 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 7.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UMB Financial will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James D. Rine sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $34,627.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $136,686.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,913,178.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,532 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,108. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 78.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 3,230.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 11.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 4.0% in the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 5,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

