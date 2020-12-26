Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Umpqua in a report released on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will earn $1.30 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.35.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised Umpqua from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Umpqua from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Umpqua currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $15.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Umpqua has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $18.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.38 and its 200-day moving average is $12.17.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $348.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.70 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 13.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,783,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171,874 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,528,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,472,000 after purchasing an additional 422,189 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,477,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,928,000 after acquiring an additional 278,868 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,144,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,609,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,717,000 after acquiring an additional 684,540 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

