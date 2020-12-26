Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UMPQUA HOLDINGS is a financial holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company engages primarily in the business of commercial and retail banking and the delivery of retail brokerage services. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UMPQ. Wedbush raised their price target on Umpqua from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Umpqua from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Umpqua from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Umpqua in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Umpqua presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.44.

Shares of UMPQ opened at $15.14 on Friday. Umpqua has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.17.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. Umpqua had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $348.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Umpqua will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMPQ. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Umpqua by 205.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the second quarter worth $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Umpqua by 8.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 39,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Umpqua by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 369,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

