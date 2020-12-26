Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) (TSE:UNS) Price Target Increased to C$8.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) (TSE:UNS) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on UNS. Desjardins upgraded shares of Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.58.

UNS stock opened at C$7.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$331.04 million and a PE ratio of -4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.12. Uni-Select Inc. has a 52 week low of C$2.90 and a 52 week high of C$13.37.

Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) (TSE:UNS) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$526.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$495.56 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uni-Select Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) Company Profile

Uni-Select Inc engages in the distribution of automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also distributes automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

