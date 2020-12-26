Unification Market Cap Reaches $297,423.66 (FUND)

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. During the last week, Unification has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Unification token can now be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, BitForex and DigiFinex. Unification has a total market cap of $297,423.66 and approximately $8,662.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003880 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00130502 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00020329 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.76 or 0.00208775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.35 or 0.00642096 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.42 or 0.00339493 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00058806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00092705 BTC.

Unification Profile

Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 tokens. The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND. The official website for Unification is unification.com.

Unification Token Trading

Unification can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, IDEX and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unification should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unification using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

