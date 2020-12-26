UniLend Price Hits $0.72 on Exchanges (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. One UniLend token can currently be bought for $0.72 or 0.00002894 BTC on exchanges. UniLend has a market cap of $7.73 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UniLend has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UniLend alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00046912 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005472 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004053 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.30 or 0.00316434 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00030777 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00016192 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

UniLend Profile

UniLend (UFT) is a token. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,800,000 tokens. The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject.

UniLend Token Trading

UniLend can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UniLend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.