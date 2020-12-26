United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

Several brokerages have commented on USM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE USM traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.98. 45,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,286. United States Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $23.91 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.67 million. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United States Cellular will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 12.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 261,860 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 29,592 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in United States Cellular by 11.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 215,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after buying an additional 22,939 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,501,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in United States Cellular by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,966 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 26,278 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in United States Cellular by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 109,326 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 38,986 shares in the last quarter. 16.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services. It also provides machine to machine solutions and software applications in the areas of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management; wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; and accessories comprising cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards.

