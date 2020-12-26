Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.30.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UNVR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Univar Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

UNVR opened at $18.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 932.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.00. Univar Solutions has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.06 and its 200-day moving average is $17.70.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 0.06%. Univar Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Univar Solutions will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Univar Solutions by 48.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Univar Solutions by 16.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $176,000.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.