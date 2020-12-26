Unobtanium Trading Up 6.4% This Week (UNO)

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 26th. Unobtanium has a total market cap of $14.87 million and $893.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Unobtanium has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. One Unobtanium coin can now be purchased for $73.20 or 0.00274508 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,665.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.34 or 0.01227577 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00062123 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000606 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000277 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Unobtanium Coin Profile

Unobtanium (CRYPTO:UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 203,204 coins. Unobtanium’s official website is unobtanium.uno. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Unobtanium Coin Trading

Unobtanium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unobtanium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unobtanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

