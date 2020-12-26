Upfiring One Day Trading Volume Reaches $49,565.00 (UFR)

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. Over the last week, Upfiring has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Upfiring token can currently be purchased for $0.0329 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges. Upfiring has a market cap of $789,219.80 and approximately $49,565.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Upfiring alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005384 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00047529 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002103 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00020029 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004449 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003963 BTC.

Upfiring Token Profile

UFR is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens. Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Upfiring’s official website is www.upfiring.com. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring.

Upfiring Token Trading

Upfiring can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Upfiring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Upfiring using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Upfiring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Upfiring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.