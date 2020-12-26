Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) COO Sells $609,245.26 in Stock

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) COO Timothy Mattox sold 12,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $609,245.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 476,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,383,028.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Timothy Mattox also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Upland Software alerts:

On Monday, October 19th, Timothy Mattox sold 29,713 shares of Upland Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,337,085.00.

On Friday, October 16th, Timothy Mattox sold 7,232 shares of Upland Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $325,440.00.

NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $46.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.02. Upland Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $51.48.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $74.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.11 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 25.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPLD. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Upland Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 8.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,664,000 after acquiring an additional 137,225 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,178,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,981,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 15.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,053,515 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,718,000 after buying an additional 142,400 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 39.0% in the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 654,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,658,000 after buying an additional 183,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 6.4% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 635,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,949,000 after buying an additional 38,260 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.