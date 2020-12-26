USDX (USDX) Trading Up 0.3% This Week

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. USDX has a market cap of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One USDX coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004785 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003862 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001908 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005892 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000370 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 271.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000139 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001261 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000039 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash.

Buying and Selling USDX

USDX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

