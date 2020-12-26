Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $60.90

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $60.90 and traded as low as $60.58. Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $61.21, with a volume of 3,636,193 shares traded.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.49 and its 200 day moving average is $60.90.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter worth about $1,861,428,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 49.9% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,500,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,151,000 after purchasing an additional 499,880 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,002,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,504,000 after purchasing an additional 11,701 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 153.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 978,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,210,000 after purchasing an additional 592,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter valued at about $58,039,000.

About Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU)

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

