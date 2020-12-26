Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) PT Raised to $25.00 at Piper Sandler

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Utz Brands’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Utz Brands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.90.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE UTZ opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. Utz Brands has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $22.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.56.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Utz Brands will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTZ. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Utz Brands in the second quarter valued at $58,910,000. Engle Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter worth about $37,590,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the second quarter worth about $25,334,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter worth about $25,060,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter worth about $19,414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.