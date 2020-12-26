Value And Income Trust Plc (VIN.L) (LON:VIN) Shares Gap Up to $188.00

Value And Income Trust Plc (VIN.L) (LON:VIN) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $188.00, but opened at $197.26. Value And Income Trust Plc (VIN.L) shares last traded at $190.00, with a volume of 4,826 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.45, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £87.91 million and a P/E ratio of -965.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 185.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 171.81.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a GBX 2.90 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Value And Income Trust Plc (VIN.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7,000.00%.

In related news, insider Josephine Clare Valentine acquired 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 198 ($2.59) per share, for a total transaction of £26,730 ($34,922.92). Also, insider Dominic Neary acquired 162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 157 ($2.05) per share, for a total transaction of £254.34 ($332.30).

Value And Income Trust Plc (VIN.L) Company Profile

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

