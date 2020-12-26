ValuEngine Downgrades FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE FINV opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.16. FinVolution Group has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $701.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.94.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates in the online consumer finance industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

