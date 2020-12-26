ValuEngine Downgrades Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Aegis increased their price objective on shares of Foresight Autonomous from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

FRSX opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. Foresight Autonomous has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45. The company has a market cap of $281.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.26.

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03).

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Foresight Autonomous stock. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in shares of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 118,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD owned about 0.23% of Foresight Autonomous as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Foresight Autonomous Company Profile

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes sensor systems for the automotive industry. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision systems and beyond-line-of-site cellular-based applications. It offers QuadSight system, a quad-camera multi-spectral vision system for the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle market; V2X (vehicle-to-everything), an accident prevention solution based on real-time multi-agents positioning algorithms that enables communication between vehicles, infrastructure, grid, home, and network; and Eye-Net, a software-based cellular V2X solution to provide real-time pre-collision alerts to vulnerable road users and vehicles by using smartphones.

