VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOTI) Stock Position Reduced by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC cut its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOTI) by 77.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,918 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter.

MOTI stock opened at $33.17 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $34.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.37.

