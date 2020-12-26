Vectura Group plc (VEC.L) (LON:VEC) Sets New 12-Month High at $124.80

Vectura Group plc (VEC.L) (LON:VEC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 124.80 ($1.63) and last traded at GBX 123.40 ($1.61), with a volume of 299360 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120 ($1.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of £735.32 million and a PE ratio of -102.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 111.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 106.44.

About Vectura Group plc (VEC.L) (LON:VEC)

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri, Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta, Anoro Ellipta, and Trelegy Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

