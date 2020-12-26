Velas (VLX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.38 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0229 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $48.16 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Velas has traded down 6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000105 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000434 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001287 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000363 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 940.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,106,296,362 coins. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

Velas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

