Venus Price Down 14% Over Last Week (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. In the last week, Venus has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. Venus has a total market cap of $26.30 million and approximately $3.47 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus token can now be bought for about $3.74 or 0.00014543 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,732.40 or 0.99976784 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00006861 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00018896 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003915 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000535 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00056997 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,026,935 tokens. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Venus is venus.io. Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Venus Token Trading

Venus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

