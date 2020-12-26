Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $152.70 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) will announce $152.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $156.10 million and the lowest is $150.70 million. Vera Bradley posted sales of $156.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full-year sales of $478.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $476.40 million to $482.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $535.70 million, with estimates ranging from $492.70 million to $570.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vera Bradley.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.99 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

VRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

NASDAQ:VRA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.10. 131,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,136. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.31 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.17. Vera Bradley has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.91.

In related news, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 42,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $320,887.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,421,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,663,582.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 54,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 198.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,745 shares during the period. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

