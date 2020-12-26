VeriCoin (VRC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $228,875.00

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 26th. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $228,875.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VeriCoin has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0370 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,664.65 or 1.00220922 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00006616 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00018048 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00014043 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003750 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000514 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00053952 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000222 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,335,694 coins. The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info.

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

VeriCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

