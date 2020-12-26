VeriME Trading Down 14.7% This Week (VME)

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded 95.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. VeriME has a market capitalization of $16,517.00 and approximately $145.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VeriME has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. One VeriME token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and CoinBene.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00043218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00005916 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003876 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00032092 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.31 or 0.00294993 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003865 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00015481 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

VeriME Token Profile

VeriME (VME) is a token. Its launch date was January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VeriME is www.verime.mobi/home. VeriME’s official message board is medium.com/verime. The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime.

VeriME Token Trading

VeriME can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriME should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriME using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

