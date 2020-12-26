Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VBTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research note on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet raised Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

NASDAQ:VBTX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.15. The company had a trading volume of 146,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,326. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.25. Veritex has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $29.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $75.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veritex will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,500 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pat S. Bolin bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.32 per share, for a total transaction of $193,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,551.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 14,016 shares of company stock worth $275,338 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Veritex in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex in the third quarter worth $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Veritex by 214.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 270.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

