Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

VBTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Veritex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Veritex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised Veritex from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $25.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Veritex has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $29.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.87.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $75.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Veritex will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Veritex news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 22,200 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 493,364 shares in the company, valued at $12,334,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,500 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 14,016 shares of company stock valued at $275,338 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Veritex by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 14,131 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Veritex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,737,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Veritex by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 11,507 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Veritex by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,024,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,138,000 after purchasing an additional 44,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Veritex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

