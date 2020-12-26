Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) had its price objective hoisted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VERX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Vertex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vertex in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Vertex in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERX opened at $34.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.66. Vertex has a 1-year low of $21.11 and a 1-year high of $37.68.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $94.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Vertex in the third quarter worth about $41,634,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Vertex in the third quarter worth approximately $32,985,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,367,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vertex during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,208,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Vertex during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,770,000.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, leasing, communication, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

