Viemed Healthcare (NYSE:VMD) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Viemed Healthcare (NYSE:VMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

VMD has been the topic of several other reports. Acumen Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bloom Burton reissued an accumulate rating on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

NYSE:VMD opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. Viemed Healthcare has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.56.

Viemed Healthcare (NYSE:VMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.40 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VMD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and health care solutions to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen units, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

