VIG Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,456.00 (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One VIG token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VIG has a total market cap of $876,210.94 and $1,456.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VIG has traded down 14.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $25,819.94 or 0.99845406 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00030490 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.76 or 0.00424424 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00006860 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00018832 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.30 or 0.00511585 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00143953 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. VIG's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 808,060,131 tokens. The official website for VIG is vigor.ai.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VIG

