Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $646.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) will announce $646.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vishay Intertechnology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $640.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $653.70 million. Vishay Intertechnology reported sales of $609.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will report full-year sales of $2.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $640.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vishay Intertechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 4.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 3.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 5.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 40,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 19.3% in the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VSH traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.47. The stock had a trading volume of 338,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.83. Vishay Intertechnology has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules.

