Vistra (NYSE:VST) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vistra (NYSE:VST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VST. ValuEngine raised Vistra from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Vistra from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vistra from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Vistra from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vistra currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.63.

Get Vistra alerts:

VST stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.84. Vistra has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.60.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. Vistra had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.98%. Research analysts expect that Vistra will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 200,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,770.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James A. Burke bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $310,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 81,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $542,170 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vistra by 14.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,683,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954,933 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vistra in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,980,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Vistra by 11.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,052,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,187 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vistra by 57.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,373,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,887 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vistra by 289.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,887,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.