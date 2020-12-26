Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.27

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.27 and traded as high as $7.40. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares last traded at $7.35, with a volume of 71,721 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 58,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 24,234 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:IHD)

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

